Coinbase Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 257,815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 203,519 call options.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $111,843.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,245,947 shares of company stock worth $174,262,795. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

COIN stock traded up $8.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.61. 12,437,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,688,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

