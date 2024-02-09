Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down to $31.38

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.38, but opened at $30.54. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 10,229 shares.
Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,077,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
