Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camtek by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Camtek by 5,643.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. Barclays upgraded shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Camtek Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.72. 138,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camtek

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

