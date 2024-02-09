The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Brink’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Brink’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

