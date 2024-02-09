Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 1,720 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,470 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 8,748,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,564,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

