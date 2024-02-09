British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 3,885,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

