Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 264 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.28. 256,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,390. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

