Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $7.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $521.33. 351,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,043. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $343.39 and a 52-week high of $521.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.54.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

