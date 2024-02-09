Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 477,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

