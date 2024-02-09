Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 90,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

