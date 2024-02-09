Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $75,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,941. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

