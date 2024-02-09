Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 72,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS remained flat at $20.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 342,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,328. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.