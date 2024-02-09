Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. 1,937,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

