Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53), Yahoo Finance reports. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $2.57-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.670 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

