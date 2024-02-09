Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53), Yahoo Finance reports. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $2.57-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.670 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
