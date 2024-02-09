Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.460-1.560 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.61. 313,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,094,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,847 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Featured Stories

