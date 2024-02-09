PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PEP traded down $5.09 on Friday, reaching $168.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average of $171.48.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

