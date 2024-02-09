Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 79,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.31 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $1.8823 dividend. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

