Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $9.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.23. 67,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,233. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.33 and a twelve month high of $310.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.86 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GPI. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.