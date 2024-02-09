Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65 to $2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +1 to +3% yr/yr or $2.274 billion to $2.319 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.
Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $39.22. 232,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,975. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
