Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 788,074 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,074 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $142,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 938.7% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.36. 1,461,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

