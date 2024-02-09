Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Lowered to C$0.50 at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Sherritt International from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sherritt International

Sherritt International Trading Up 3.6 %

S traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.29. 68,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of C$34.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherritt International will post 0.0872781 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.