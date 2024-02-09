Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.75.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSU

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up C$2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$38.85. 195,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 54.49 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.95.

In other Trisura Group news, Director George Myhal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.