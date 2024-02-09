Desjardins Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$185.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$178.78.

Get goeasy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSY

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of GSY stock traded up C$4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$158.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,979. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$87.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$156.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.7928026 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.