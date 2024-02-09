Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$201.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$180.11.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Thomson Reuters

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$3.47 on Friday, reaching C$213.09. 115,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$195.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$182.24. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$154.95 and a one year high of C$213.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Also, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.