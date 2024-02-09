Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$27.75

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.75.

Enerplus Price Performance

Enerplus Company Profile

Shares of ERF stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.09. The company had a trading volume of 765,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,940. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$17.65 and a 12 month high of C$24.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.82.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

