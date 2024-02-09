Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.51% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

LSPD stock traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.39. 1,589,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,586. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$16.94 and a 52-week high of C$28.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$26,221.14. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$26,221.14. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. Insiders have sold a total of 24,790 shares of company stock worth $554,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

