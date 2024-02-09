Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.77.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$71.21. The company had a trading volume of 363,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,541. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$60.01 and a 1 year high of C$71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 56.90 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.40.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7398453 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

