Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $420.91. 462,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,168. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $409.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.62.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

