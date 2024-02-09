Scotiabank Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $159.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $142.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $158.40. 287,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,959. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.78. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $115.87 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.