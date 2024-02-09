Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Roth Mkm from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PATK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.71. The company had a trading volume of 85,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,661. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 346,513 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 321,042 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 297,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $13,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.