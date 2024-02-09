AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC Networks Stock Down 18.7 %

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 990,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,217. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $603.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AMC Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 16.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AMC Networks by 21.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AMC Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

