Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $109.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.74%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

