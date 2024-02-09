Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Acquires 365 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.2% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $6,602,686 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $11.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $810.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $723.63 and a 200-day moving average of $632.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $811.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.