Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.22.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.99. The company had a trading volume of 654,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,696. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.42 and a twelve month high of $313.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

