Monetary Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,101,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb Announces Dividend

Shares of CB traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.04. The stock had a trading volume of 587,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,648. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $249.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

