Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $90.84 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,347 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Motorola Solutions worth $90,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MSI traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.85 and a 52 week high of $333.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

