Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 38,002 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $109,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.46. The company had a trading volume of 797,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,263. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $175.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

