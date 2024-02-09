Blair William & Co. IL Has $90.67 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $90,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,632. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $152.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.61. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

