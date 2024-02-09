Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of Illinois Tool Works worth $100,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $254.25. 301,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,587. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.48 and its 200-day moving average is $244.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

