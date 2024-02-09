Blair William & Co. IL Has $298.28 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,466,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 1.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $298,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.15. 442,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.53 and its 200-day moving average is $195.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

