R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the quarter. Custom Truck One Source makes up 4.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTOS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 139,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $434.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

