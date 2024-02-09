R.P. Boggs & Co. Boosts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 5.0% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,531. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.07. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $158.49.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

