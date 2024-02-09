R.P. Boggs & Co. Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

R.P. Boggs & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 7.1% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 370.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $187.45. 3,323,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.