Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $228,000 Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Haleon were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 3,554,361 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 567,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,853,000 after buying an additional 2,241,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,724,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,007,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after buying an additional 1,011,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 1.2 %

HLN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.