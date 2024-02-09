Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 156,300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $116,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. 769,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,572,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

