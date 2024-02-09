Monetary Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

