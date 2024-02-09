Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $104.03. 2,569,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

