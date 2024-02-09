Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s 10th Largest Position

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,234,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218,420 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $497,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.97 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $412.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

