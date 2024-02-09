Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,168,863,000 after buying an additional 446,689 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,691,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. The company has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

