BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,424 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

BLK stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $797.88. The stock had a trading volume of 181,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,341. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $787.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $715.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

